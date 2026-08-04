Noida Toll Bridge Company consolidated net profit rises 27.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 11.38 croreNet profit of Noida Toll Bridge Company rose 27.47% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.3810.52 8 OPM %36.1235.46 -PBDT5.544.30 29 PBT5.354.14 29 NP5.294.15 27
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