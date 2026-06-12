Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nomura Capital India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 49.75 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.26% to Rs 52.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 205.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.7550.05 -1 205.53200.79 2 OPM %45.0734.83 -71.1087.33 - PBDT2.86-2.26 LP 72.58103.05 -30 PBT2.65-2.47 LP 71.76102.21 -30 NP1.86-1.93 LP 52.9475.91 -30

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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