Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyLava Virat V1 5G reviewZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSymbiotec Pharmalab ShareMilky Mist ShareSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non-food bank credit surges 19.1%, service sector credit spikes around 23%

Non-food bank credit surges 19.1%, service sector credit spikes around 23%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of July 2026, collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs yesterday. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 19.1 per cent as on the fortnight ended July 31, 2026, compared to 9.9 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., July 25, 2025).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 17.0 per cent vis-a-vis 7.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 20.0 per cent (6.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year). While credit to 'large' and 'medium' industries grew at an accelerated pace, 'micro and small' industries exhibited steady growth. Among major industries, credit to 'infrastructure', 'basic metal and metal products', 'all engineering', 'chemical and chemical products', 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels' and 'textiles' marked buoyant y-o-y growth.

Credit to services sector registered a y-o-y growth of 22.9 per cent (10.2 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), supported by accelerated growth in segments such as 'non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs), 'trade' and 'commercial real estate'.

Credit to personal loans segment recorded a y-o-y growth of 16.2 per cent, as compared with 11.9 per cent a year ago. While segments such as 'housing' and 'vehicle loans' sustained double-digit growth, 'credit card outstanding' and 'loans against gold jewellery' decelerated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME ABH Healthcare's market debut shows signs of weak pulse

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

NSE records Rs 39,718 crore turnover in Closing Auction Session on MSCI rebalancing day

India manufacturing growth loses momentum in August

Jindal Worldwide jumps as EV arm plans 100 showrooms by FY28

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Next Story