Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 8.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.431.08 32 8.077.65 5 OPM %-23.08-49.07 -16.3619.87 - PBDT-0.51-0.86 41 0.440.42 5 PBT-0.66-1.03 36 -0.16-0.18 11 NP-0.79-1.03 23 -0.29-0.18 -61

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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