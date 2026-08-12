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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports rose 10.34% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.291.23 5 OPM %51.1653.66 -PBDT0.470.44 7 PBT0.320.29 10 NP0.320.29 10

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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