North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 96.23 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 60.23% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 96.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.39% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 308.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 328.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.