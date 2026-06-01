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North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 96.23 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 60.23% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 96.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.39% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 308.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 328.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales96.2388.10 9 308.04328.72 -6 OPM %2.232.83 -5.506.68 - PBDT1.881.41 33 13.9215.60 -11 PBT0.860.83 4 10.6713.04 -18 NP0.701.76 -60 7.7510.25 -24

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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