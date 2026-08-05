North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 75.58 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 12.92% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.5869.10 9 OPM %5.937.68 -PBDT4.043.01 34 PBT3.292.40 37 NP2.011.78 13
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