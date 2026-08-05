Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the June 2026 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 75.58 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 12.92% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.5869.10 9 OPM %5.937.68 -PBDT4.043.01 34 PBT3.292.40 37 NP2.011.78 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 839.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 38.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story