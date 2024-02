North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 18.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 85.59 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 18.31% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 85.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.85.5972.137.547.203.983.653.102.952.522.13

