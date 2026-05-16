North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.27% to Rs 736.35 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 13.72% to Rs 149.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.27% to Rs 736.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.54% to Rs 769.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 584.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 4071.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4246.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.