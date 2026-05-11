Northern Arc Capital climbs after Q4 PAT surges over three-fold to Rs 132 cr

Northern Arc Capital jumped 6.41% to Rs 305.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 250.9% to Rs 132.50 crore on 23.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 741.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 49.84% YoY to Rs 175.57 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Net interest income (NII) increased 21% to Rs 387 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 320 crore in Q4 FY25. Lending asset under management (AUM) jumped 22% YoY to Rs 16,594 crore as on 31st March 2026.

Credit cost fell to 2.2% in Q4 FY26 compared with 6% in Q4 FY25.

As on 31st March 2026, gross NPA ratio was 1.2% while Net NPA ratio was 0.6% and provisioning coverage ratio on stage III assets was % Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc Capital said, FY2026 was a landmark year for Northern Arc Capital. Despite headwinds in the microfinance segment earlier in the year and geopolitical uncertainties toward year-end, we delivered record performance. Our lending AUM crossed Rs 16,500 crore, while annual PAT reached an all-time high of Rs 406 crore, with highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 133 crore in Q4FY26. This performance was underpinned by disciplined underwriting, improved collection efficiency, and cautious growth and expansion.

Building on this momentum, we enter FY2027 with a focused approach to drive profitable growth. Over the next 35 years, we will deepen our geographic presence, scale digital partnerships and invest in technology, data analytics and AI to drive efficiency, resilience and scale, to ensure we position Northern Arc Capital to double AUM by FY2029, sustain 2225% growth, and deliver consistent profitability. Northern Arc Capital is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFCs), offering a suite of solutions including lending, placements, and fund investments in key sectors like MSME financing, MFI, consumer financing, vehicle financing, affordable housing financing, and agricultural supply chain finance.