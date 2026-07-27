Northern Arc Capital consolidated net profit rises 41.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.80% to Rs 779.77 crore

Net profit of Northern Arc Capital rose 41.06% to Rs 114.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 779.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 605.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.779.77605.4353.0153.30156.91108.60152.94104.37114.3381.05

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