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Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 138.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 615.92 crore

Net profit of Northern Spirits rose 138.28% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 615.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 466.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.15% to Rs 27.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 2308.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1942.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales615.92466.48 32 2308.971942.61 19 OPM %1.651.35 -2.162.39 - PBDT7.193.49 106 36.7931.14 18 PBT7.033.36 109 36.1930.84 17 NP4.982.09 138 27.1422.97 18

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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