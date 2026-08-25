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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Noumed Pharmaceuticals renews its supply agreement with leading Australian pharmacy chain

Noumed Pharmaceuticals renews its supply agreement with leading Australian pharmacy chain

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Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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Deal valued at AUD 30 million over 3-year period

Sai Parenterals has announced that its Australian subsidiary, Noumed Pharmaceuticals, has renewed its OTC Medicines Supply Agreement with one of Australia's leading, multi-billion-dollar pharmacy chains. The renewal carries an expanded product portfolio, a long agreement tenure and a higher agreement value, and is projected at AUD 30 million (approximately INR 204.0 crore; 1 AUD = INR 68) over a three-year term, effective immediately.

That translates to about AUD 10 million a year, and the agreement is structured for continuous growth: new product development and line extensions are to be added over its term, steadily widening the portfolio it covers.

Noumed will continue to manage the full value chain manufacturing, product sourcing, regulatory compliance, TGA registrations, warehousing, quality assurance and nationwide distribution entrusted to a single accountable partner. Noumed owns the product registrations and holds the marketing authorization, while the pharmacy chain retails the product under its own consumer brand.

The renewal further cements Noumed's position in the Australian OTC market and confirms the trust placed in its regulatory, quality and supply-chain capabilities in one of the most discerning and tightly regulated markets in the world

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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