Noumed Pharmaceuticals renews its supply agreement with leading Australian pharmacy chain

Deal valued at AUD 30 million over 3-year period

Sai Parenterals has announced that its Australian subsidiary, Noumed Pharmaceuticals, has renewed its OTC Medicines Supply Agreement with one of Australia's leading, multi-billion-dollar pharmacy chains. The renewal carries an expanded product portfolio, a long agreement tenure and a higher agreement value, and is projected at AUD 30 million (approximately INR 204.0 crore; 1 AUD = INR 68) over a three-year term, effective immediately.

That translates to about AUD 10 million a year, and the agreement is structured for continuous growth: new product development and line extensions are to be added over its term, steadily widening the portfolio it covers.