Nova Agritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 60.01 croreNet profit of Nova Agritech remain constant at Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.0146.75 28 OPM %10.4511.47 -PBDT5.274.33 22 PBT3.903.91 0 NP3.253.25 0
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