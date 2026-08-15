Nova Agritech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 60.01 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech remain constant at Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.60.0146.7510.4511.475.274.333.903.913.253.25

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