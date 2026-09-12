Nova Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 61.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.26% to Rs 67.49 croreNet profit of Nova Iron & Steel declined 61.09% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.26% to Rs 67.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.49112.97 -40 OPM %-2.866.80 -PBDT-1.966.33 PL PBT-2.252.21 PL NP0.862.21 -61
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