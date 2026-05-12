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Novartis India standalone net profit declines 13.82% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 90.55 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 13.82% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 90.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.65% to Rs 93.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 354.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.5583.88 8 354.33356.27 -1 OPM %22.7728.51 -26.5625.66 - PBDT30.5634.42 -11 131.61132.61 -1 PBT30.1433.89 -11 129.66130.42 -1 NP25.2529.30 -14 93.18100.90 -8

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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