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Novartis India standalone net profit rises 16.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 103.81 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 16.62% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 103.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.8187.55 19 OPM %33.6331.11 -PBDT43.5937.75 15 PBT43.1737.22 16 NP32.2127.62 17

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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