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Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 405.56% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 25.19 crore

Net profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 405.56% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3100.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 330.70% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.1920.86 21 132.3130.72 331 OPM %5.081.10 -2.630.46 - PBDT1.280.23 457 3.510.16 2094 PBT1.230.21 486 3.410.12 2742 NP0.910.18 406 2.560.08 3100

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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