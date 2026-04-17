Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novus Loyalty signs service level agreement with Central Bank of India

Novus Loyalty signs service level agreement with Central Bank of India

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Novus Loyalty has executed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Central Bank Of India on 16 April 2026.

This agreement involves end-to-end deployment, management and migration of loyalty and rewards programs across the bank's digital ecosystem including debit card, UPI, internet banking, mobile banking etc and represents a significant strategic win for the Company in the BFSI segment. The Company believes this engagement will further strengthen its position in the digital payments and banking ecosystem and enable it to scale its technology-driven customer engagement platform.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ministry of Corporate Affairs invites public comments for reviewing companies incorporation rules

Kolte Patil Developers surges after sales value climbs 13% YoY to Rs 714 cr in Q4 FY26

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after recording 18% sequential growth in Q4 sales value

VST Inds jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 120% YoY to Rs 117 cr

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 1.27%

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story