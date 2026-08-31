For a consideration of approximately Rs 105.13 cr

Novus Loyalty has entered into a term sheet for a proposed acquisition of stake in AutoPe Payment Solutions (AutoPe), subject to completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements.

The proposed acquisition is intended to support strategic growth, business expansion and operational synergies, and is expected to strengthen the Company's overall business profile.

The Company proposes to acquire an aggregate stake of up to 80.87% of the equity share capital of the AutoPe for Rs 105.13 crore (valued at an aggregate equity valuation of Rs. 130 crore).