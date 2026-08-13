NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.051.1318.1012.390.210.150.200.120.200.14

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