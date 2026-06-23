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NPST soars after bagging contract to develop UPI app for Maharatna PSU

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
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Network People Services Technologies (NPST) surged 7.27% to Rs 1,663.75 after the company has received an order from a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to develop a UPI Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) application.

Under the contract, the company will act as Technology Service Provider (TSP). The solution will be implemented on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model enabling the company to generate a recurring revenue stream over the contract period.

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) is an India-based payments technology company founded in 2013. It operates as a Technology Service Provider (TSP), a Payment Platform-as-aService (PaaS) provider, and an AI-Powered RegTech solution, serving banks, fintechs, and financial institutions across the payments value chain.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 251.24% to Rs 18.37 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 135.22% YoY to Rs 61.98 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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