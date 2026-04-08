NPST to deploy its AI-powered risk intelligence and decision platform for public sector bank

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) has secured an order from a public sector bank to deploy its AI-powered Risk Intelligence and Decision Platform (RIDP) for merchant underwriting and monitoring.

NPST's RIDP runs on a cloud-native, modular architecture and manages merchant risk across online and POS channels, from onboarding through the full merchant lifecycle. It is offered through a fully managed SaaS model that bundles technology, operations, regulatory updates, and ongoing support, allowing the company to generate recurring revenue.

In addition to onboarding, NPST's Regtech solution also runs automated website crawling on a scheduled basis to detect prohibited content, payment scheme violations, MCC mismatches, signs of fraudulent business entity and restricted product/service categories. When a merchant's business details change materially, the system flags it and triggers re-underwriting automatically.