In tandem with the acquisition, the company announced that MTRPL has been awarded the AS9100D Certification for Precision Machined Components and Bearings for Aerospace & Defencethe gold standard for aviation manufacturing excellence.
This acquisition extends NRB's capabilities well beyond its core automotive and industrial verticals. It positions the Group to capture a meaningful share of the estimated $14.5B-$16.5B global aerospace ecosystem for critical components, including landing gear parts, fuel injection systems, emergency doors, and plain spherical bearings.
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