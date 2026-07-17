Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings completes acquisition of Mahant Tool Room
NRB Bearings announced the successful closing of its strategic acquisition of Mahant Tool Room (MTR). This milestone marks a defining expansion for the NRB Group into the high-precision global aerospace and defence sectors.

In tandem with the acquisition, the company announced that MTRPL has been awarded the AS9100D Certification for Precision Machined Components and Bearings for Aerospace & Defencethe gold standard for aviation manufacturing excellence.

This acquisition extends NRB's capabilities well beyond its core automotive and industrial verticals. It positions the Group to capture a meaningful share of the estimated $14.5B-$16.5B global aerospace ecosystem for critical components, including landing gear parts, fuel injection systems, emergency doors, and plain spherical bearings.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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