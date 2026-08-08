NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 369.53 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 14.80% to Rs 36.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 369.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales369.53310.05 19 OPM %17.2316.58 -PBDT67.1257.98 16 PBT48.7745.00 8 NP36.8432.09 15
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