National Securities Depository (NSDL) reported 5.2% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 79.68 crore on 2.4% rise in net sales to Rs 170.61 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 1.1% YoY to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 12.1% to Rs 321.6 crore on 14.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 731.4 crore in FY26 over FY25.

As of March 31, 2026, Deposit Balances have crossed Rs 521 crore, with over 43.5 lakh account holders. NDML added 33.5 lakh insurance policies over the past year, taking the total to 154 lakh as of March 31, 2026.