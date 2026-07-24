NSE adds Ather Energy, Bank of Maharashtra and Sagility to F&O segment

The exchange said the introduction of the contracts is based on the stock selection criteria prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the regulator's approval.
NSE said the market lot and strike price scheme for the three securities will be announced through a separate circular on 25 August 2026. Details of the applicable quantity freeze will also be made available in the contract file before trading commences.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content