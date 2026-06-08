The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the number of unique trading accounts, or client codes (UCCs), has crossed the 26 crore mark in June 2026, highlighting continued growth in retail participation in India's capital markets.

According to the exchange, the latest one crore accounts were added in less than four months. More than 4.3 crore investor accounts, accounting for nearly 17% of the total, were added over the past year.

The number of unique registered investors at NSE stood at over 13.1 crore as of 31 May 2026, after crossing the 13 crore milestone in April 2026. NSE noted that the number of trading accounts exceeds the number of investors because an individual can maintain accounts with multiple brokers.

Maharashtra remained the largest contributor with 4.4 crore investor accounts, followed by Uttar Pradesh with around 3 crore accounts and Gujarat with 2.2 crore accounts. West Bengal and Rajasthan accounted for 1.5 crore accounts each. Together, the top five states represented nearly 49% of all investor accounts. NSE said investor participation has expanded beyond traditional financial centres, with several northeastern states witnessing a significant share of account additions in 2025. The exchange attributed the growth to rapid digitisation and increased adoption of mobile trading platforms, which now contribute more than one-fifth of cash market turnover. NSE-listed companies had a combined market capitalisation of Rs 462.2 lakh crore as of 04 June 2026, reflecting a five-year CAGR of 12.6%, according to the exchange. Individual investors, directly and through mutual funds, held 18.7% of the market as of 31 March 2026.