NSE gets SEBI nod to launch Nifty India FPI 150 index derivatives from 12 August

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch derivatives contracts on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index (NIFTYFPI) from 12 August 2026, expanding its equity derivatives product suite.

The exchange said it will introduce three serial monthly index futures and index options contracts in the equity derivatives segment. The cash-settled contracts will expire on the last Tuesday of the expiry month.

The Nifty India FPI 150 Index tracks the performance of the top 150 stocks selected from the Nifty 500 universe based on their six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalisation. The index is designed to represent liquid, high free-float stocks that are accessible and investible for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The index was launched on 16 August 2025, with a base date of 3 October 2022 and a base value of 1,000. It is rebalanced on a quarterly basis using the foreign investible free-float methodology. As of June 2026, the index had delivered a one-year total return of -1.83%. Since its base date of 3 October 2022, the index has generated a total return CAGR of 13.22%. As of June 2026, the financial services sector had the highest weight in the index at 26.15%, followed by oil, gas & consumable fuels at 10.03% and healthcare at 7.51%. Reliance Industries was the largest constituent in the index with a 6.79% weight, followed by HDFC Bank (5.31%), Bharti Airtel (4.38%), ICICI Bank (4.27%) and Infosys (2.73%) as of June 2026.