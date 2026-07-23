NSE Indices introduces 32% sponsor-level cap for Nifty REITs & Realty index

NSE Indices has revised the methodology for the Nifty REITs & Realty index by introducing a 32% sponsor-level weight cap.

Under the revised methodology, the aggregate weight of REITs and realty stocks belonging to the same sponsor, promoter group or corporate group (majority stake) will be capped at 32%. Previously, the index did not have a sponsor-level weight capping criterion.

The change will take effect from 24 July 2026, based on the closing prices of 23 July 2026.

The revision was approved by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices.

The Nifty REITs & Realty Index tracks the performance of 15 listed REITs and real estate stocks. Constituents are weighted based on free-float market capitalisation, subject to a 15% cap per stock. The index serves as a benchmark for mutual funds and is also used for launching index funds, ETFs and structured products.