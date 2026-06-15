NSE Indices launches 11 new sectoral indices, taking total count to 34

NSE Indices, the index services subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has launched 11 new sectoral indices to broaden coverage of India's evolving economy and provide more granular benchmarks for investors.

The newly launched indices are Nifty Power, Nifty Capital Goods, Nifty Telecommunications, Nifty Construction, Nifty Consumer Services, Nifty Commercial & Transport Services, Nifty Retail, Nifty Hospitals, Nifty NBFC, Nifty Housing Finance and Nifty Insurance.

With the addition of these indices, the total number of sectoral indices under the Nifty umbrella has increased to 34.

NSE Indices said the expanded suite is designed to offer deeper representation across both established and emerging sectors of the economy. The new indices are expected to serve as performance benchmarks for asset managers and could form the basis for passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.