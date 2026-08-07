NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), launched the Nifty India Defence Equal Weight Index, a new thematic benchmark designed to track the performance of companies operating in India's defence sector.

The index comprises 19 stocks, all of which are constituents of the parent Nifty India Defence Index, and assigns an equal weight to each constituent. The parent index includes companies from the Nifty Total Market Index that either belong to eligible defence-related industries or derive at least 10% of their revenue from the defence sector.

The new index follows an equal-weighted methodology, with a base date of 2 April 2018 and a base value of 1,000. It will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis, while constituent weights will be rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December.