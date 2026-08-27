NSE Indices, the index services subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India, has launched the Nifty500 Growth 50 Index, a new strategy index designed to track the performance of 50 companies selected from the Nifty 500 based on their growth scores.

The index was launched on 26 August 2026. It has a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1,000.

Companies are selected based on a growth score derived from their three-year profit after tax growth, three-year sales growth and one-year risk-adjusted return. Stock weights are determined using a combination of the growth score and free-float market capitalisation.

Individual stock weights are capped at the lower of 5% or five times the stock's weight based solely on free-float market capitalisation. Sector weights are capped at 30%. The index has a tilt-weighted methodology and comprises 50 constituents. It will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in June and December. As per the index factsheet, capital goods has the highest sector weight at 28.39%, followed by financial services at 27.57% and consumer services at 10.17%. Among the top constituents by weight are Dixon Technologies (India) at 5.89%, FSN E-Commerce Ventures at 5.34%, Jio Financial Services at 5.27%, Cummins India at 4.93% and BSE at 4.67%.