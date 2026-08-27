The index was launched on 26 August 2026. It has a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1,000.
Companies are selected based on a growth score derived from their three-year profit after tax growth, three-year sales growth and one-year risk-adjusted return. Stock weights are determined using a combination of the growth score and free-float market capitalisation.
Individual stock weights are capped at the lower of 5% or five times the stock's weight based solely on free-float market capitalisation. Sector weights are capped at 30%.
The index has a tilt-weighted methodology and comprises 50 constituents. It will be reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in June and December.
As per the index factsheet, capital goods has the highest sector weight at 28.39%, followed by financial services at 27.57% and consumer services at 10.17%.
Among the top constituents by weight are Dixon Technologies (India) at 5.89%, FSN E-Commerce Ventures at 5.34%, Jio Financial Services at 5.27%, Cummins India at 4.93% and BSE at 4.67%.
The index's total return stood at 8.34% year-to-date and 10.26% over one year. It generated a 19.19% return over five years and 18.87% CAGR since inception (1 April 2005).
NSE Indices said the index is intended to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and as a reference index for passive investment products, including exchange-traded funds, index funds and structured products.
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