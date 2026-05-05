NSE Indices rejigs multiple indices post Gujarat Gas-GSPL merger

NSE Indices has announced a series of changes across multiple indices following the amalgamation of Gujarat State Petronet into Gujarat Gas. The revisions will come into effect from 12 May 2026, with changes applicable at the close of 11 May 2026.

In the Nifty 500, Gujarat State Petronet will be excluded and CIE Automotive India will be included. This replacement will also reflect in related indices such as Nifty 500 Equal Weight, Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 and Nifty 500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted indices.

In the Nifty Smallcap 250, Gujarat State Petronet will be removed and CIE Automotive India will be added. Similarly, in the Nifty MidSmallcap 400, Gujarat State Petronet will be replaced by CIE Automotive India, with corresponding changes also applicable to the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 50:50 index.

In the Nifty Microcap 250, CIE Automotive India will be excluded and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes will be included. Meanwhile, the Nifty Total Market will see Gujarat State Petronet replaced by Ratnamani Metals & Tubes. In the Nifty Smallcap 500, Gujarat State Petronet will be excluded and Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care will be included. Sectoral indices will also see changes, with the Nifty Energy replacing Gujarat State Petronet with Nava and the Nifty Oil & Gas including Aegis Vopak Terminals in place of Gujarat State Petronet. In thematic indices, the Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics will replace Gujarat State Petronet with Shipping Corporation of India, while the Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 will include Craftsman Automation in place of Gujarat State Petronet.