NSE Indices revises Nifty indices after J.B. Chemicals-Torrent Pharma merger

NSE Indices has announced replacements across multiple Nifty indices following the amalgamation of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals with Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The changes, approved by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity), will become effective from 17 July 2026 (close of 16 July 2026).

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals will be removed from multiple indices, including the Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400, Nifty Total Market, Nifty Smallcap 500 and Nifty Pharma.

Prime Focus will replace J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in the Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty MidSmallcap 400 indices. The replacement in the Nifty 500 will also apply to the Nifty500 Equal Weight, Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 and Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted indices. The change in the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 will also apply to the Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 index.

In the Nifty Microcap 250, Prime Focus will be excluded and replaced by Grindwell Norton. Grindwell Norton will also be added to the Nifty Total Market index in place of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, while Ratnamani Metals & Tubes will replace the company in the Nifty Smallcap 500. In the Nifty Pharma index, Sai Life Sciences will replace J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. However, no replacement will be made in the Nifty500 Healthcare index following the exclusion. Other index changes include Force Motors joining the Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Acutaas Chemicals entering the Nifty MidSmall Healthcare, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) replacing J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in the Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50, and Himadri Speciality Chemical joining the Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30.