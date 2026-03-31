The National Stock Exchange of India has announced the introduction of futures and options contracts on eight individual securities, with trading set to commence from 1 April 2026. The move expands the exchanges derivatives basket and is expected to enhance trading opportunities in these counters.

The newly added stocks include Adani Power (lot size: 3,550), Cochin Shipyard (lot size: 400), Force Motors (lot size: 25), Godfrey Phillips India (lot size: 275), Hyundai Motor India (lot size: 275), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (lot size: 775), Nippon Life India Asset Management (lot size: 625) and Vishal Mega Mart (lot size: 4,850).

As per the circular dated 30 March 2026, the futures contracts for these securities will carry the same tick size as their respective underlying stocks in the cash market segment. Meanwhile, options contracts will have a tick size of Re 0.05.