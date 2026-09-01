NSE records Rs 39,718 crore turnover in Closing Auction Session on MSCI rebalancing day

The National Stock Exchange of India recorded turnover of Rs 39,718 crore in its Closing Auction Session (CAS) on 31 August 2026, with a 99.9% market share, as the session saw heavy activity on the first index rebalancing day since CAS was introduced.

CAS accounted for 22% of NSE's total cash market turnover during the day. More than 98,000 unique investors participated in the session, while turnover was around 42 times the previous trading day's level.

The sharp increase in activity was driven by the MSCI August 2026 Index Review, which took effect at the close of trading on 31 August. Index rebalancing typically results in higher closing-session activity as index funds, exchange-traded funds and other passive investors realign their portfolios.

The 31 August session also marked the completion of the first month since CAS went live. NSE recorded cumulative CAS turnover of around Rs 63,000 crore during the period, with a market share of 98.2%. CAS is a call auction mechanism used to determine the closing price of eligible stocks in the cash segment. It aggregates buying and selling interest at the close to arrive at a single closing price through an auction-based price discovery process. NSE said the turnover on the first index rebalancing day demonstrated the participation of index funds and passive investors through the new mechanism. The exchange said the increase in turnover over the first month reflected growing acceptance among institutional investors, brokers and retail participants.