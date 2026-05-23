NSE removes Exide Industries, Nuvama Wealth from derivatives segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it will discontinue futures and options (F&O) contracts in Exide Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management following revised stock eligibility norms prescribed by SEBI.

In a circular issued on 22 May 2026, the exchange said no new expiry month contracts will be introduced for the two securities after the expiry of existing contracts. The move follows SEBIs circular dated 30 August 2024 regarding revised eligibility criteria for stocks in the derivatives segment.

NSE clarified that existing unexpired contracts in Exide Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management for May 2026, June 2026 and July 2026 expiry months will continue to remain available for trading until their respective expiry dates. The exchange will also continue introducing new strike prices in the existing contract months.