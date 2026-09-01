NSE SME ABH Healthcare's market debut shows signs of weak pulse

ABH Healthcare traded at Rs 94.05 on the NSE, a 7.79% discount to the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 99, a 2.94% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99 and a low of Rs 94.05. About 2.11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

ABH Healthcare's IPO was subscribed 1.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and it closed on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 34,29,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for the repayment/prepayment, in part or full, of certain borrowings, funding its working capital requirements, financing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. ABH Healthcare operates the 150-bed Anil Baghi Hospital in Ferozepur, Punjab, offering tertiary healthcare services across 25 specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, nephrology and critical care. Established in 1985 and acquired by the company in 2022, the hospital has expanded from 30 beds to 150 beds. It is empanelled with more than 30 private and public insurers and third-party administrators, besides major government healthcare schemes. The hospital received NABH accreditation in 2021 and NABH Digital Standards accreditation in FY25, and uses digital systems such as patient portals, CPOE and EHR to improve patient experience and operational efficiency. As of 30 June 2026, the company had a team of over 309 staff (including professionals), including 37 doctors, 101 nurses and 171 other personnel.