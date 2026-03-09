NSE SME Acetech E-Commerce starts its market run with a modest lift

Acetech E-Commerce traded at Rs 117.60 on the NSE, a premium of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 112.

The scrip was listed at Rs 112, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 117.60 and a low of Rs 111.80. About 19.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Acetech E-Commerce's IPO was subscribed 1.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 February 2026 and it closed on 4 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 106 to Rs 112 per share.

The IPO comprised 43,70,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.52% from 95.49% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for marketing and advertisement expenditure, working capital requirements, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Acetech E-Commerce is engaged in the e-commerce business with a focus on drop shipping, teleshopping, and direct-to-consumer strategies. The company distributes products through major online platforms such as Naaptol, Shop101, and GlowRoad, as well as through its own dedicated portals. As on 30 September 2025, the company has 59 employees. For the six-month period ended 30 September 2025, the average revenue from operations per customer and per platform stood at Rs 7.75 crore. During the period, the company sold 311 products.