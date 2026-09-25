Axiom Gas Engineering traded at Rs 54.10 on the NSE, up 0.19% from its issue price of Rs 54.

The stock was listed at Rs 54.75, a 1.39% premium to the IPO price. The scrip was down 1.19% from its listing price.

The stock hit a high of Rs 57 and a low of Rs 54. About 40.34 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

Axiom Gas Engineering's IPO was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue had a price band of Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share and was open for subscription from 18 September 2026 to 22 September 2026.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 83.28 lakh equity shares. The proceeds will be used to meet capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.