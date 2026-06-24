NSE SME Clay Craft India fires up investor interest on market debut

Clay Craft India traded at Rs 221.55 on the NSE, a 9.14% premium to the issue price of Rs 203.

The scrip was listed at Rs 211, a 3.94% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 221.55 and a low of Rs 211. About 22.67 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Clay Craft India's IPO was subscribed 95.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2026 and it closed on 19 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 193 to Rs 203 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 54,24,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.63% from 100% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure towards setting up an additional manufacturing facility at Manda, Rajasthan and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Clay Craft India on 16 June 2026, raised Rs 31.33 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.43 lakh shares at Rs 203 per share to 18 anchor investors. Clay Craft India is a manufacturer and distributor of ceramic tableware products, offering a broad range of items such as dinner sets, tea and coffee sets, mugs, tumblers, platters, bowls, and tabletop accessories. The company serves retail consumers, institutional buyers, and the hospitality sector through its in-house brands, Clay Craft and JCPL. It also undertakes customized design, development, and manufacturing for clients and provides tailored ceramic solutions for corporate and institutional customers. Additionally, the company has developed a dedicated product portfolio for the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) segment to cater to the specific requirements of the hospitality industry. The company had a total strength of over 1,392 employees.