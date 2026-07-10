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NSE SME IC Electricals lights up the bourses with stellar market debut

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Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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IC Electricals Company traded at Rs 174.30 on the NSE, a 76.06% premium to the issue price of Rs 99.

The scrip was listed at Rs 166, a 67.68% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 174.30 and a low of Rs 157.70. About 27.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

IC Electricals Company's IPO was subscribed 390.82 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 July 2026 and it closed on 7 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 48,39,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, IC Electricals Company on 2 June 2026, raised Rs 13.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.68 lakh shares at Rs 99 per share to 5 anchor investors.

IC Electricals Company manufactures electronic equipment and components for Indian Railways. Its product portfolio includes regulators, battery chargers, emergency lights, inverters, microprocessor-based control systems, vigilance control devices, alternators, traction motors, and permanent magnet alternators. The company generates revenue through manufacturing, value-added operations, and its contract division, offering customized engineering solutions that meet stringent railway industry standards. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 288 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 143.04 crore and net profit of Rs 14.10 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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