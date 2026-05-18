The offer received bids for 18.80 lakh shares as against 44.60 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of NFP Sampoorna Foods received bids for 18,80,000 shares as against 44,60,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on 18 May 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 May 2026 and it will close on 20 May 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 52 to Rs 55 per equity share. The minimum order quantity is 2,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 44,60,000 equity shares. About 2,24,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 42,36,000 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 35.30% and 33.53% respectively of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, prepayment or repayment of the portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company and for general corporate purposes. NFP Sampoorna Foods is engaged in the processing and distribution of premium dry fruits, with a key focus on cashew nuts. The company primarily procures raw cashew material through imports from African countries. The company follows stringent quality control standards and has received certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018, reflecting its emphasis on quality management and food safety practices.

NFP Sampoorna Foods offers a diversified portfolio of dry fruit products catering to health-conscious consumers. Its product range includes cashew nuts in multiple grades such as W320 and W400, almonds in natural and roasted variants, makhana (fox nuts) in roasted, flavoured and plain options, as well as festive and corporate gift packs. The company uses advanced roasting and packaging technologies to maintain freshness and nutritional value. Its products are offered in hygienic and resealable packaging formats suitable for both retail and institutional customers. As of 30 November 2026, the company had 140 permanent employees in various departments. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 36.96 crore and net profit of Rs 3.48 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.