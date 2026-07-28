Metalic Technoforge traded at Rs 86.85 on the NSE, a 12.79% premium to the issue price of Rs 77.

The scrip was listed at Rs 87, a 12.99% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.17% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90.90 and a low of Rs 87. About 20.83 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Metalic Technoforge's IPO was subscribed 7.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 July 2026 and it closed on 23 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 72 to Rs 116 per equity share.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 64,88,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements, including the establishment of the proposed Manufacturing Unit IV and upgradation of existing units at its manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat. The funds will also be used for full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings availed by the company, along with general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Metalic Technoforge on 20 July 2026, raised Rs 14.16 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.40 lakh shares at Rs 77 per share to 7 anchor investors.