NFP Sampoorna Foods traded at Rs 51.80 on the NSE, a discount of 5.82% compared with the issue price of Rs 55.

The scrip was listed at Rs 54.50, a 0.91% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 54.50 and a low of Rs 51.80. About 1.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NFP Sampoorna Foods was subscribed 1.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 May 2026 and closed on 20 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 52 and Rs 55 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 44,60,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, prepayment or repayment of the portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by company and for general corporate purposes. NFP Sampoorna Foods is engaged in the processing and distribution of premium dry fruits, primarily focused on cashew nuts sourced through imports from African countries. The company offers a diversified portfolio including cashews, almonds, makhana and festive gift packs, catering to both retail and institutional customers. Backed by ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 certifications, it emphasizes stringent quality control, food safety and hygienic packaging, while using advanced roasting and packaging technologies to preserve freshness and nutritional value. As of 30 November 2026, the company had 140 permanent employees in various departments.