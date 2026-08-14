NSE SME Optimystix Entertainment treads water after listing at a premium

Optimystix Entertainment India traded at Rs 175.40 on the NSE, a 0.23% premium to the issue price of Rs 175.

The scrip was listed at Rs 180, a 2.86% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.56% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 184 and a low of Rs 175. About 24.97 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Optimystix Entertainment India's IPO was subscribed 1.91 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2026 and it closed on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 166 to Rs 175 per share.

The IPO comprised 62,00,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 50,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 12,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Optimystix Entertainment India on 6 August 2026, raised Rs 29.23 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.70 lakh shares at Rs 175 per share to 13 anchor investors. Optimystix Entertainment is engaged in the creation and production of content for television, films, and digital platforms. Founded by Vipul D. Shah and co-led by Rajesh Darshan Bahl, the company has established a strong presence in the Indian entertainment industry, backed by over 25 years of experience from its promoters. As of the latest available data, the company had a workforce of 38 full-time employees, including monthly consultants, across various departments.