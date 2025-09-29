Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Shares of Prime Cable Industries was trading at Rs 78 on the NSE, a discount of 6.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 83.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81, a discount of 2.41% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.70% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 81 and a low of Rs 76.95. About 10.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Prime Cable Industries' IPO was subscribed 7.76 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it closed on 24 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 42,19,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,01,600 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a new factory to manufacture medium voltage (up to 33 kv) cables & covered conductors (project), repayment of the term loan of certain debt facilities, working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Prime Cable Industries on 19 September 2025, raised Rs 11.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.72 lakh shares at Rs 83 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Prime Cable Industries is an established Indian cable manufacturing company known for producing a wide range of high-quality wires and cables under the brand names PRIMECAB and RENUFO. Founded in 1997 as a proprietorship firm, the company has evolved over the years to serve multiple sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, oil & gas, mining, steel, and real estate. Its product portfolio includes low tension (LT) PVC and XLPE power cables, control cables, aerial bunched (AB) cables, and communication cables. All products are ISI-marked, adhering to Indian quality standards and reflecting the companys strong focus on safety and reliability. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 152 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 7.50 crore and net profit of Rs 14.09 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

