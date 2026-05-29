NSE SME Q-Line Biotech lands on Dalal Street with a strong pulse

Q-Line Biotech traded at Rs 446.10 on the NSE, a premium of 30.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 343.

The scrip was listed at Rs 452, a 31.78% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.31% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 460 and a low of Rs 431. About 31.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Q-Line Biotech's IPO was subscribed 95.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 May 2026 and it closed on 25 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 326 to Rs 343 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 62,53,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.51% from 92.24% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, repayment of certain borrowing availed by the company, in part or full and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Q-Line Biotech on 20 May 2026, raised Rs 61.09 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.81 lakh shares at Rs 343 per share to 18 anchor investors. Q-Line Biotech develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic reagents, kits, point-of-care (POC) devices, consumables and diagnostic equipment. Operating in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry since 2013, the company serves diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and medical colleges through direct sales and distributor networks. Its product portfolio spans clinical chemistry, haematology, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, rapid tests and POC solutions, supported by in-house R&D, manufacturing capabilities and quality assurance systems. As of 31 March 2026, the company had 362 permanent employees.