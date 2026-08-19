Q&T Foods traded at Rs 115 on the NSE, matching the issue price of Rs 115.

The scrip was listed at Rs 115, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently flat compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 115 and a low of Rs 115. About 1.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Q&T Foods' IPO was subscribed 1.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 July 2026 and it closed on 14 August 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 115 per share.

The IPO comprised 22,82,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.85% from 91.28% pre-offer. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to finance the capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machineries for existing manufacturing facility, to part-finance the requirement of working capital, to repay/pre-pay, in full or in part, certain borrowings availed by the company and to meet general corporate purposes. Q&T Foods manufactures, markets and sells savoury bakery products under the American Bakers brand, including breads, buns, pizza bases, pav and kulcha. Its diversified product portfolio primarily serves local consumers in Uttar Pradesh. As of 30 June 2026, the company had 37 employees.